PA’s First Coronavirus Death is Northampton County Resident

Credit: Facebook Live

The Pennsylvania Department of Health and the governor’s office announced Wednesday that a Northampton County resident who was being treated for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has died. The death is the first attributed to the virus in the state.

No information about the person has yet been released, and it is unclear if any will be shared publicly in the future.

“For the sake of the family’s privacy we will not be providing any additional information on the individual at this time,” Pennsylvania governor Tom Wolf said in a 5:30 p.m. news conference which was streamed live from his home in York County. “I bring you this news because it demonstrates the severity of COVID-19.”

Wolf said the news that a state resident had died from the virus–which has caused a global pandemic and killed more than 100 Americans–left him with “a heavy heart.”

Lehigh Valley Live cited the county coroner in reporting that the individual–who had been hospitalized at St. Luke’s Anderson Campus in Bethlehem Township since last week–died at St. Luke’s Hospital-Bethlehem, which is in Fountain Hill, Lehigh County.

To date no other cases of the virus have been reported in Northampton County.

There has been one confirmed case of the coronavirus in Lehigh County–in the city of Bethlehem–and statewide there are now more than 130 cases, all involving individuals who are either in isolation at home or being treated in hospitals.

Credit: PA Department of Health

“The spread of COVID-19 across our Commonwealth is increasing at an exponential pace,” Wolf said, acknowledging that the disease has “characteristics which make it difficult to control.”

The Pennsylvania Department of Health is now releasing an update on the number of cases once per day, due to an escalation in the number of reported cases of the virus, which is spread from person to person and can survive on surfaces for periods of time.

“I ask all Pennsylvanians to stay home,” Wolf urged in his news conference. “We need to stay home if we want to save lives.”

“Today’s was just the first death of what we fear will become many,” he added.

Wolf urged all non-essential businesses to close their doors if they have not already done so, as part of a two-week shutdown his office announced Monday that is designed to help limit the virus’s spread.

During the shutdown, supermarkets, pharmacies and other “essential” businesses are permitted to remain open under Wolf’s directive, which he said his office won’t enforce.

Restaurants and bars with seating areas have had to close them, however many are now offering additional takeout, curbside pickup and/or delivery options, in order to remain open.

Supermarkets like Giant and Fresh Market as well as discount stores such as Dollar General have also reduced their hours of operation and added an hour when seniors only are permitted to shop, to help reduce their risk of exposure to the virus.

All K-12 schools statewide remain closed at least until March 30 due the coronavirus outbreak and municipal buildings in most local communities are closed to the public.

Police departments have changed their procedures to help guard against the virus’s spread and some communities–like Hellertown borough–have declared disaster emergencies due to the illness.

Visit the PA Department of Health website for more information as well as updates about the novel coronavirus and follow the department on Twitter.