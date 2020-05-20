New Data Shows Extent of COVID-19 in PA’s Nursing Homes

New data released by the Pennsylvania Department of Health is revealing just how extensively COVID-19 has spread in many of the area’s nursing homes and personal care facilities, in which approximately two-thirds of deaths linked to the virus have occurred.

The list of nursing homes–grouped according to the county in which they are located–identifies the number of patients and/or employees that have contracted COVID-19 in them as well as any deaths that have occurred as a result of the novel coronavirus. Some information is redacted to help safeguard patient privacy; specifically, if there are fewer than five in any category the number has been replaced with an asterisk.

Prior to Tuesday, only publicly-owned facilities had shared data about case and death totals, and this week’s data release confirmed that the Lehigh Valley’s two county-owned homes are among the hardest-hit.

Gracedale in Upper Nazareth Township, Northampton County as of Wednesday had registered 205 cases among residents and 40 cases among staff members since the outbreak began. Some residents and staff members have recovered, the county said earlier this week, but the data from the state doesn’t break out recovery statistics.

As of Wednesday the state reported that 44 Gracedale residents had died from COVID-19.

At Lehigh County’s publicly-owned nursing home, Cedarbrook, since the outbreak began 115 residents and 41 staff members have been infected by COVID-19 and 20 residents have died from it.

One of the worst-impacted privately-operated nursing home facilities in the area lies just outside the Lehigh Valley in Springfield Township, Upper Bucks County.

According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, Valley Manor Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center on Rt. 309 south of Coopersburg has reported 122 resident cases, 16 employee cases and 17 deaths caused by the virus. Although other facilities in Bucks County have reported more deaths, that is the most cases reported by any nursing home in the county to date.

Within Northampton and Lehigh counties, the ManorCare facilities–three of which are in Lehigh and one of which is in Northampton–collectively have the most cases and deaths of any privately-operated facility, with a combined total of 333 confirmed cases and 40 deaths between them.

However, that is an inclusive statistic.

It should also be noted that the state has not provided statistics about the total number of residents in each care facility; information that would be needed in order to calculate incidence rates of illness and/or death within each facility.

As of Wednesday, statewide there were 64,612 confirmed cases of novel coronavirus, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health. The department confirmed 746 new cases Wednesday, as well as 143 additional deaths from the coronavirus.

Northampton County reported 21 new cases Wednesday to bring its total number of confirmed cases to date to 2,779. Lehigh County reported 37 new cases of the coronavirus to bring its case total to date to 3,550. Bucks County reported 89 new cases to bring its total caseload to date to 4,662.

Total deaths to date in the three counties, per the Department of Health, are as follows:

Northampton County: 176

Lehigh County: 182

Bucks County: 426

To view the complete list of nursing homes that have reported data to the state, click here. For more information about COVID-19 and its impact on residents of nursing homes in Pennsylvania, visit the Department of Health website.

The following nursing home data for facilities in Lehigh and Northampton counties is taken directly from the state’s report. Location names for the facilities have been added.

The three columns containing numbers, from left to right, list the number of resident cases, the number of staff cases and the number of deaths in each facility (where applicable), respectively. If an * appears in place of a number, the information is redacted.

NORTHAMPTON COUNTY

COUNTRY MEADOWS NURSING CENTER BETHLEHEM (Bethlehem Township) NORTHAMPTON 22 5 7 KIRKLAND VILLAGE (Bethlehem) NORTHAMPTON 44 10 6 MANORCARE HEALTH SERVICES EASTON (Palmer Township) NORTHAMPTON 131 20 15 MORAVIAN HALL SQUARE HEALTH & WELLNESS CENTER (Nazareth) NORTHAMPTON * 5 * MORAVIAN VILLAGE OF BETHLEHEM (Bethlehem) NORTHAMPTON * 0 0 NEW EASTWOOD HEALTHCARE & REHABILITATION CENTER (Wilson) NORTHAMPTON 30 6 6 NORTHAMPTON COUNTY HOME GRACEDALE (Upper Nazareth Township) NORTHAMPTON 205 40 44 OLD ORCHARD HEALTH CARE CENTER (Palmer Township) NORTHAMPTON 99 15 24 THE GARDENS FOR MEMORY CARE AT EASTON (Easton) NORTHAMPTON 96 22 22 ALEXANDRIA MANOR OF ALLENTOWN-BETHLEHEM CAMPUS (Bethlehem) NORTHAMPTON 13 * * LIZA’S HOUSE (Danielsville) NORTHAMPTON 0 * 0 MEADOWS LIVING CENTER AT COUNTRY MEADOWS OF BETHLEHEM (Bethlehem Township) NORTHAMPTON 35 26 5 MORAVIAN KINGS DAUGHTERS AND SONS HOME (Bethlehem) NORTHAMPTON 0 * 0 SAUCON VALLEY MANOR (Hellertown) NORTHAMPTON 9 * *

LEHIGH COUNTY