When Man Forgot to Take $100 at Checkout, Next Customer Stole It: Police

Pennsylvania State Police at Skippack are investigating a theft they say occurred in the Walmart on Gravel Pike in Upper Hanover Township, Montgomery County, May 23.

In a news release, police said a 56-year-old East Greenville man received $100 in cash back when he made a purchase at a self checkout at approximately 7:40 p.m.

When the man “forgot to take it, the next person in line stole it,” police said.

“Upon review of the (surveillance) video, it was discovered the actor also stole items for sale from Walmart,” they added.

Police said the shoplifted items consisted of assorted merchandise worth $24.39.

The theft of the man’s five $20 bills is classified by police as a theft of mislaid property.

State police said their investigation into both thefts continues.