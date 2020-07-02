Wegmans Shopper Says He Was Spat on Amid Argument Over Face Mask Use

Credit: Twitter

Colonial Regional Police Chief Roy Seiple confirmed Thursday that no charges were filed following an incident that occurred at the Wegmans store in Hanover Township, Northampton County, on Sunday.

Seiple called the incident involving customers a “civil dispute” and denied that one customer spat on another.

“Everybody declined to press charges and I don’t know anything about anybody spitting,” Seiple said. “It was a discussion…kind of a verbal altercation between two people regarding someone wearing a mask.”

posting on behalf of a friend who sent me this video from Wegmans in Bethlehem, PA. The taller man in a dark shirt was not wearing a mask when it’s store policy, called a POC staff member “a terrorist,” and spat on a man trying to intervene. #racist #YouAboutToLoseYoJob pic.twitter.com/5vQU7jVQe6 — dove (they/them)⛓ (@__fallrisk) June 28, 2020

However, in a video recorded in the store as the incident unfolded and later uploaded to Twitter, an unidentified masked customer who apparently attempted to intervene in the initial dispute involving two other men says one of the two men “spit on me.”

“He’s walking here without a mask on, he’s disobeying state orders. He spits on me,” the alleged victim said. “People like him–people like him are why Florida’s horrible right now,” he said, apparently in reference to the spike in COVID-19 cases in the Sunshine State.

Florida governor Ron DeSantis has so far ignored pleas by public health officials to pull back on the state’s reopening amid the pandemic, to help slow the spread of the virus.

“Honestly I’m fed up with it,” said the shopper, in an apparent reference to intensifying disagreements among individuals over the wearing of face masks.

Then, speaking directly to the camera, he says, “This is to anybody watching this. … Wear your goddamn mask. Stop being stupid. You know, it’s a piece of cloth.”

The initial argument between the masked man and the unmasked male shopper reportedly began when the man who was shopping while wearing a mask said something about the other man’s lack of a face covering, although that is not part of the recording.

Stunned-looking shoppers who witnessed the incident, in which the man without a mask can be heard unleashing a stream of profanity and calling someone who intervened a “terrorist,” can be heard saying, “call 911.”

The uploader of the video–a Twitter user with the name @_fallrisk–says in the accompanying post that it was shared “on behalf of a friend.”

The person called a “terrorist” is a store employee who is a person of color, according to that post.

As the man without a mask becomes increasingly irate, another employee can be heard telling him and the other man involved in the dispute, “you go this way and you go this way.”

It is unclear whether either shopper was ordered out of the store after the incident, however Saucon Source has contacted Wegmans’ director of media relations for additional information. We will update this story with that information if possible.

Wegmans policy is that all customers must wear face coverings while shopping in their stores in Pennsylvania, although customers may not be removed from them for failure to do so.

“Customers are required to wear a face covering while shopping in our stores in accordance with any local or state mandates,” a statement published on Wegmans.com says. “We are focused on complying with these mandates, while keeping the health and safety of our employees and customers a top priority, and that includes minimizing the likelihood of conflicts in our stores.”

“Short of refusing entrance to our stores, we are doing everything we can to educate our customers of the mandate and stress the importance of voluntary compliance to keep themselves and everyone around them safe,” the statement continues. “We have put a number of social distancing measures in place throughout our stores, however we continue to follow the guidance of the CDC, which recommends people wear a face covering when out in public to help slow the spread of the virus.”

On Wednesday, Pennsylvania governor Tom Wolf expanded the state’s requirement that customers and employees wear face masks inside businesses to include all public places.

On Thursday, the state reported its largest daily new case count in nearly six weeks.

State health officials, the Centers for Disease Control and other experts in the fields of infectious disease and epidemiology continue to recommend the use of face coverings to help slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.