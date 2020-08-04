Isaias Flooding Hammers Hellertown, Lower Saucon (Photos)

Saucon Valley waterways became raging rivers thanks to Tropical Storm Isaias, which dumped as much as seven inches on the area in just a few hours Tuesday.

Tragically, at least one person died in the flooding when her vehicle was swept away in Upper Saucon Township.

In Hellertown borough and Lower Saucon Township, some roads remained closed as of Tuesday evening, including Walnut Street between Front Street and the bridge. In that area, flood waters from the Saucon Creek combined with water from the grist mill pond to close the road and inundate the first floor of the historic mill.

Borough officials said that section of Walnut Street will remain closed overnight, with a bridge inspection to be held Wednesday morning.

The story was similar along Meadows Road near Rt. 412, where flood waters surrounded the historic 1858 bridge across the creek. The bridge has been closed due to structural deficiencies for several years, and although preservationists want it saved, its owner–Northampton County–has yet to finalize a plan for the iconic span.

Roads that had reopened as of Tuesday evening included Water Street (including the Water Street Bridge) in Hellertown and most of the roads that were earlier closed in Lower Saucon Township, including Alpine Drive, Apple Street and Lower Saucon Road. Sanbrook Drive just off Black River Road was also hard hit by flooding Tuesday.

In the flood-prone 600 block of Main Street in Hellertown, tenants and property owners participated in a cleanup effort that for some has become all-too-common over the years. Mud and silt deposited on roads and sidewalks in the area was rapidly being removed, erasing all traces of the flooding of the Silver Creek that took place earlier in the day.

At the Hellertown Pool–which is closed for the summer due to the COVID-19 pandemic–flooding or storm water runoff caused the pool’s liner to produce a bubble in one corner.

Tuesday’s flooding was the worst the area has seen since the remnants of Hurricane Irene inflicted a similar amount of destruction in late August 2011.