Hellertown Woman Vandalized Man’s Car, Police Say

A Hellertown woman denies vandalizing her tenant’s car while it was parked near Whitaker and Bachman streets one evening last month, but borough police say surveillance video of the alleged incident proves otherwise.

According to the criminal complaint filed against Bachman Street resident Diane L. Caciolo, 62, in District Court 03-2-04 in Lower Saucon Township, an investigation into the allegation against her began when Det. Michael Dattilio took a “criminal mischief to a vehicle” report from the tenant Aug. 25.

“I observed and photographed a horizontal scratch across the entire length of the driver side of (the vehicle),” Dattilio wrote. He added that the man “believed the damage had recently occurred” and later told him “the only individual that he has an ongoing dispute with is his landlord/roommate, Diane L. Caciolo.”

According to the criminal complaint, the damage to the car is estimated at $2,114.70.

Dattilio said he interviewed Caciolo at police headquarters Aug. 27, during which time she “denied causing damage to the victim’s vehicle.”

Dattilio wrote that he later obtained surveillance video of the scene that “clearly depicts (Caciolo) make physical contact with the victim’s vehicle, while holding an indistinguishable object in the same location of the damage on said vehicle during the night time hours of Aug. 22, 2020.”

“This event occurred immediately following the departure of Hellertown Police patrol officers after having responded to a dispute between the defendant and the victim,” he added.

On Aug. 31, Dattilio said he re-interviewed Caciolo and presented her with the video surveillance evidence against her.

“Upon viewing the video evidence (Caciolo) continued to deny damaging the victim’s property,” he said.

Caciolo is charged with one Misdemeanor 2 count of criminal mischief and a summary count of harassment, according to police and court records.

A preliminary hearing in her case is scheduled to be held before District Judge Alan Mege on Thursday, Oct. 8 at 11 a.m. in Northampton County District Court 03-2-04, records state.

Note: Individuals charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty. This story was compiled using information from police and court documents.