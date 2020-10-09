Local Businesses Celebrate Fall With Decorative Displays (Photos)

Christmas is known as “the most wonderful time of the year,” but if you’re not a fan of the cold weather that typically accompanies it, fall and its signature holiday–Halloween–may be more your speed.

In celebration of all things fall, many Hellertown businesses have decorated their facades with hay bales, mums, cornstalks, scarecrows and other festive symbols of the season.

Steel Club, for example, has an authentic hay wagon featuring a beautiful fall display set up outside its restaurant, The Beam Yard, where visitors can take photos in front of it.

Check out our photos of other businesses and buildings, and email a photo of your local business to include in the gallery if you’ve decorated it for fall or Halloween, or will be. Please email photos to josh@sauconsource.com and put “Fall Display” in the subject line.