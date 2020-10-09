Local Businesses Celebrate Fall With Decorative Displays (Photos)

Vassi’s Drive-in has a fall display featuring pumpkins, hay bales, cornstalks and mums. The decorations provide a nice backdrop for patrons dining at their picnic tables.
Christmas is known as “the most wonderful time of the year,” but if you’re not a fan of the cold weather that typically accompanies it, fall and its signature holiday–Halloween–may be more your speed.
In celebration of all things fall, many Hellertown businesses have decorated their facades with hay bales, mums, cornstalks, scarecrows and other festive symbols of the season.
Steel Club, for example, has an authentic hay wagon featuring a beautiful fall display set up outside its restaurant, The Beam Yard, where visitors can take photos in front of it.
Check out our photos of other businesses and buildings, and email a photo of your local business to include in the gallery if you’ve decorated it for fall or Halloween, or will be. Please email photos to josh@sauconsource.com and put “Fall Display” in the subject line.
The Hellertown Diner has decorated its outside seating area for fall.
Cornstalks, orange ribbon and sunflowers adorn areas outside Pondelek’s Florist & Gifts in Hellertown.
Mums and pumpkins frame the entrance to DiMaio’s Italian Ristorante & Pizzeria in the Shoppes at Hellertown on Main Street.
Heintzelman Funeral Home on Main Street has long showcased holiday displays throughout the year. This year’s beautiful fall display certainly doesn’t disappoint.
Salon Mia at the corner of Main and Saucon streets is decorated for fall.
The mums in the planter boxes outside Braveheart Highland Pub are ready to burst open, filling them with color.
Two humungous mums are located outside the office of Bradford D. Wagner, Attorney-at-Law, at Main and Water streets.
Saucon Valley Massage Therapy was one the first Main Street businesses to decorate for fall this year. Its beautiful display features hay bales, pumpkins, mums and cornstalks.
Saucon Valley Manor on Main Street decorates for fall with a mum-filled wagon.
Hellertown Bakery has cornstalks and pumpkins outside its entrance.
The porch at Wings on Main is festively decorated for Halloween.
The Hellertown Borough Authority building on Durham Street has a beautiful fall display set up.
Another view of the display outside Heintzelman Funeral Home.
A closeup view of the fall display outside Saucon Valley Massage Therapy.