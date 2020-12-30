Virginia E. ‘Ginny’ Kichline, 83, of Hellertown (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Virginia E. “Ginny” Kichline, 83, of Hellertown, died Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020 at St. Luke’s Anderson Campus, Easton. She was the wife of Dale A. Kichline. Virginia was born in Hellertown on April 2, 1937 to the late George and Verna (Grube) Strauss. She and her husband owned and operated the former Kichline’s Service Station, Hellertown, until retiring in 2018. She previously worked as a secretary at Bethlehem Steel Corporation. Virginia was a member of Christ Lutheran Church, Hellertown. She was a den mother for the Cub and Boy scouts, volunteered at school when her children attended school and enjoyed going to the casinos. She was a role model to her children and grandchildren, who she had the opportunity to spend countless hours with and enjoyed growing with. A lasting memory were the yearly family trips to Wildwood Crest.

SURVIVORS

In addition to her loving husband of 61 years last Feb. 14; children: Keith A. (Lisa) of Huntington Beach, Calif., Keri A. (Robert L. Jr.) Stauffer with whom they resided, Kevin A. (Tracy) of Hellertown; grandchildren: Ryan (Kristen) Stauffer, Kensi (Jason) Martinez, Payton Kichline, Clinton Wells, Erik Kichline; great-granddaughter: Magnolia Stauffer.

SERVICE

The service will be held privately at the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., 326 Main St., Hellertown. The interment will conclude services at Union Cemetery of Hellertown. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at HeintzelmanCares.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Heart Association and/or Christ Lutheran Church, 69 Main St., Hellertown, PA 18055.