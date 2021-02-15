Man Fights With Phone, Goes to Jail, Police Say

A Bucks County man who apparently didn’t enjoy being filmed was charged with assault after allegedly punching the phone that was being used to record him, state police said.

In a news release Monday, Pennsylvania State Police at Dublin said the 49-year-old resident of Milford Township allegedly “struck his girlfriend’s phone with a closed fist” on the evening of Feb. 9.

Police said at the time of the alleged phone-punching, the woman “was holding the phone with her hands in front of her face and was filming (her boyfriend).”

The impact from the man’s punch caused the phone to strike the woman in the nose, injuring her, the news release said.

Police did not identify the man charged with assault in it, but said that following a preliminary arraignment in District Court 07-1-03 he was committed to the Bucks County Correctional Institution in lieu of 10 percent of $150,000 bail “which he was unable to post.”

Note: Individuals suspected of or charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. This story was compiled using information from police documents and Bucks County court records.