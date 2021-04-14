Free Kids Fishing Tournment to Be Held May 15

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

Little ones who like to fish or may be interested in trying it will have a great opportunity to cast a reel at the Al Stair Memorial Fishing Tournament for Kids on Saturday, May 15.

The free fishing tournament is being sponsored by the Hellertown Sportsmen’s Association and will be held in the Saucon Creek directly behind the club, which is located on Meadows Road.

The tournament will have two age categories, with the 5 to 8-year-old session held from 8 to 11 a.m. and the 9 to 12-year-old session held from noon to 3 p.m.

The event will be held rain or shine.

Prizes for the largest total trout by weight will be awarded in each of the two age categories. There will also be prizes for several tagged trout if they are caught.

Per the tournament flyer, rules for the tournament include the following:

Fish must be caught streamside (no wading is permitted).

Parents may assist with baiting and casting but kids must land their own catches.

There is a three catch limit per participant.

If a trout that’s caught is of legal size (seven inches) the participant must keep the fish toward their three catch limit.

Both natural baits and artificial lures are allowed.

Participants who pre-register for the tournament will receive a free t-shirt, a goodie bag and complimentary lunch, which will be available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Pre-registration closes Tuesday, April 20. Click here for the registration form.

On-site registration will be available the day of the tournament if the limit of 75 participants per age group isn’t reached before then, but pre-registration is encouraged.

Participants must be present to win fish category prizes at the tournament. Winners will be announced at the end of each session, at approximately 11:20 a.m. and 3:20 p.m.

For more information, contact Brock Williams of the Hellertown Sportsmen’s Association at 610-748-1209.

For more information about the Hellertown Sportsmen’s Association, visit their website.