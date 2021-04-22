Coopersburg Bridge’s Deterioration Means Detour May Last ‘Years’

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

Credit: Google Maps

A failing bridge in downtown Coopersburg can no longer safely support the weight of two vehicles crossing it simultaneously, so PennDOT plans to close one of its two lanes, and that lane closure is likely to impact local residents and businesses for years to come.

Borough manager Tim Paashaus said Thursday that the West State Street bridge by Wells Fargo bank was found to structurally insufficient enough to warrant the lane closure, which he said he expects to begin Friday or sometime early next week.

“This is brand new to the borough, and sadly will be a multi-year impact (similar to that the Blue Church Road Bridge),” Paashaus said, referring to a recent PennDOT bridge closure that lasted more than two years in nearby Upper Saucon Township.

Paashaus speculated that the West State Street bridge replacement project will involve “many years of design and build.”

“Detours are yet to be determined, but westbound traffic will not be able to cross the bridge,” he said.

“We are hoping (the closure) is just the lane section at the bridge,” Paashaus added. “We don’t have any further details at this time, (but) when we do we’ll post something on the Borough page as well.”

The aged bridge is in a crucial location near the center of the borough, where it delivers State Street to Main Street at the traffic light by the bank and Coopersburg Borough Hall.

According to PennDOT’s statewide Bridge Conditions database, the West State Street bridge is a box beam span that was built from prestressed precast concrete in 1912.

The 27-foot-long bridge spans a tributary of the Saucon Creek and was listed in overall “fair” condition before the latest inspection took place.

Additional information about the detour related to the lane closure will be included in this story once it becomes available.