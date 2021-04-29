Coopersburg’s State Street Bridge Closed in Both Directions

Coopersburg Bridge

Credit: Google Maps

Most motorists likely drive across Coopersburg’s West State Street Bridge, pictured above, without even realizing it. Due to its deterioration, PennDOT has closed both lanes across the small 109-year-old span. It was originally thought that only the westbound lane would be closed to traffic.

A week after it was announced that a failing two-lane bridge in downtown Coopersburg would be closed in one direction, PennDOT closed the State Street span both ways, a borough official said Thursday.

Borough manager Tim Paashaus said the borough has yet to receive any official guidance from PennDOT regarding the replacement of the bridge, which was built in 1912 and serves as a critical link between Main Street in Coopersburg and points west of town.

Paashaus said the borough won’t wait to receive that information before it acts to ensure that the impact of the bridge’s closure on residents and businesses is mitigated.

“We will be making John Alley one way (heading north), and (creating) a four-way stop at the corner of Tilghman Street and Locust Street,” he said.

Both John Alley and the intersection of Locust and Tilghman streets are on the west side of Main Street, which runs north-south and more or less divides the borough in half.

Hopefully these traffic measures will help with the flow of traffic and protect the area residents and businesses from U-turns and speeding,” Paashaus said.

John Alley Coopersburg

Credit: Google Maps

Coopersburg officials have decided to make John Alley–which connects State and Thomas streets just west of Main Street–a one-way street in order to help reduce the impact of the State Street Bridge closure on nearby residents and businesses.

Paashaus speculated last week that the West State Street bridge replacement project will likely involve “many years of design and build,” resulting in “a multi-year impact (similar to that the Blue Church Road Bridge)” project in nearby Upper Saucon Township.

According to PennDOT’s statewide Bridge Conditions database, the West State Street bridge is a box beam span that was built from prestressed precast concrete.

The 27-foot-long bridge spans a tributary of the Saucon Creek and was listed in overall “fair” condition before the latest inspection took place.

Tilghman Locust Coopersburg Traffic

Credit: Google Maps

Coopersburg officials plan to make the intersection of Tilghman and Locust streets–pictured above–a four-way stop to help reduce U-turns, speeding and other traffic issues related to the closure of the State Street Bridge, which began Thursday. Currently, only motorists on Locust Street have to stop at the intersection. Official PennDOT detours around the closed bridge have not yet been announced.

