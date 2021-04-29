Coopersburg’s State Street Bridge Closed in Both Directions

Est. Read Time: 3 mins

Credit: Google Maps

A week after it was announced that a failing two-lane bridge in downtown Coopersburg would be closed in one direction, PennDOT closed the State Street span both ways, a borough official said Thursday.

Borough manager Tim Paashaus said the borough has yet to receive any official guidance from PennDOT regarding the replacement of the bridge, which was built in 1912 and serves as a critical link between Main Street in Coopersburg and points west of town.

Paashaus said the borough won’t wait to receive that information before it acts to ensure that the impact of the bridge’s closure on residents and businesses is mitigated.

“We will be making John Alley one way (heading north), and (creating) a four-way stop at the corner of Tilghman Street and Locust Street,” he said.

Both John Alley and the intersection of Locust and Tilghman streets are on the west side of Main Street, which runs north-south and more or less divides the borough in half.

“Hopefully these traffic measures will help with the flow of traffic and protect the area residents and businesses from U-turns and speeding,” Paashaus said.

Credit: Google Maps

Paashaus speculated last week that the West State Street bridge replacement project will likely involve “many years of design and build,” resulting in “a multi-year impact (similar to that the Blue Church Road Bridge)” project in nearby Upper Saucon Township.

According to PennDOT’s statewide Bridge Conditions database, the West State Street bridge is a box beam span that was built from prestressed precast concrete.

The 27-foot-long bridge spans a tributary of the Saucon Creek and was listed in overall “fair” condition before the latest inspection took place.