Part of LST Road Will Be Closed for Streambank Stabilization Work

Josh Popichak
Reading Drive

A low-lying section of Reading Drive in Lower Saucon Township will be closed to traffic for streambank stabilization work beginning Monday, April 26. The road will be closed from Bingen Road to Creek View Road for about a month, township officials said. Pictured above: A Saucon Valley school bus delivers students to stops in the area of Reading Drive that will be closed.

A section of a road that connects Rt. 412 with Bingen Road in Lower Saucon Township will be closed for a streambank stabilization project beginning Monday, April 26.

Township officials announced Friday that Reading Drive will be closed between Bingen Road and Creek View Road for about a month.

Parts of Reading Drive in that area are low-lying and flood-prone due to their proximity to the Saucon Creek, which the road parallels in places.

The detour around the Reading Drive closure will utilize Rt. 412 (Leithsville Road), Bingen Road and Apples Church Road.

Lower Saucon Township officials released this map showing where the Reading Drive detours will be located. Reading Drive will be closed between Bingen and Creek View roads for about a month starting April 26 for a streambank stabilization project.

In other news related to traffic, Coopersburg borough officials announced Thursday that one lane of the West State Street bridge near Main Street is being closed by PennDOT.

The decision to limit traffic on the 1912 span was made following an inspection in which engineers determined that the aged structure could no longer support the weight of multiple vehicles passing over it.

A detour will be in place for westbound State Street traffic, manager Tim Paashaus said.

Paashaus estimated that it may take years for a new bridge to be designed and built.

Reading Drive is one of the primary connector roads between Bingen Road and Rt. 412 in Lower Saucon Township.

