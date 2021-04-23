Part of LST Road Will Be Closed for Streambank Stabilization Work

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

A section of a road that connects Rt. 412 with Bingen Road in Lower Saucon Township will be closed for a streambank stabilization project beginning Monday, April 26.

Township officials announced Friday that Reading Drive will be closed between Bingen Road and Creek View Road for about a month.

Parts of Reading Drive in that area are low-lying and flood-prone due to their proximity to the Saucon Creek, which the road parallels in places.

The detour around the Reading Drive closure will utilize Rt. 412 (Leithsville Road), Bingen Road and Apples Church Road.

In other news related to traffic, Coopersburg borough officials announced Thursday that one lane of the West State Street bridge near Main Street is being closed by PennDOT.

The decision to limit traffic on the 1912 span was made following an inspection in which engineers determined that the aged structure could no longer support the weight of multiple vehicles passing over it.

A detour will be in place for westbound State Street traffic, manager Tim Paashaus said.

Paashaus estimated that it may take years for a new bridge to be designed and built.