Saucon Valley Boys Tennis Team Takes Third Place at Championship

After a successful season with a winning record of 9-3, the Saucon Valley High School Boys Tennis team hosted the Colonial League boys tennis tournament on Friday. In the one-day tournament, 10 Colonial League teams faced off for individual and team championships. Southern Lehigh came in as the heavy favorite with the number one seeding in all five flights as well as an undefeated Colonial League regular season record.

Saucon Valley senior Matt Nagy headed into the tournament ranked second in the first singles grouping, after going 8-1 in the Colonial League. He defeated his quarterfinal and semifinal opponents, but in his final match he was outplayed by the number one ranked player, Southern Lehigh’s Spencer Goodman. Nagy finished second in the first singles grouping.

Saucon Valley sophomore Joey Andres was ranked third in the second singles flight, having a Colonial League record of 7-2. After winning his quarterfinal match, he faced Moravian Academy’s Ford Koch, who beat him in a close match in the regular season. Joey won 8-3 and went on to face Southern Lehigh’s Harrison Clark, to whom he lost a hard-fought battle 6-8 to secure second place.

Third singles featured Saucon junior Greg Ackerman, who came in as the second seeded player in the third singles flight, finishing with a Colonial League record of 7-2. Greg won his quarterfinal and semifinal matches. However, he too suffered defeat in the finals to his Southern Lehigh foe, Noah Tobin.

Southern Lehigh won the overall team championship, winning first place in four of the five events and taking second in the fifth. Moravian Academy took second place with one first place finish, one second place finish and a pair of third place finishes. Saucon Valley finished a respectable third place, taking second place in all three single events.

Saucon’s first doubles team composed of senior Ryan Salmon and junior Brennen Van Helmont had a winning Colonial League record of 5-4 and came in as the fifth seeded team in the flight. Saucon’s second doubles team made up of junior Brody Farace and senior Ron Carr had a winning Colonial League record of 6-3 and came in as the fifth seeded team. Both doubles teams lost close battles in their quarterfinal matches.

Colonial League Tournament Results No. 1 Singles 1. Spencer Goodman (Southern Lehigh) 2. Matthew Nagy (Saucon Valley) 3. Will Menichelli (Moravian Academy) 4. Christopher Marinos (Salisbury) No. 2 Singles 1. Harrison Clark (Southern Lehigh) 2. Joey Andres (Saucon Valley) 3. Ford Koch (Moravian Academy) 4. Evan Gordon (Bangor) No. 3 Singles 1. Noah Tobin (Southern Lehigh) 2. Greg Ackerman (Saucon Valley) 3. Luke Gubernot (Notre Dame GP) 4. Nolan Grejda (Salisbury) No. 1 Doubles 1. Bell & Bemporad (Moravian Academy) 2. Lebby & Trackim (Southern Lehigh) 3. Ekdahl & Reihman (Salisbury) 4. Becker & Boyle (Notre Dame GP) No. 2 Doubles 1. Kline & Immerzeel (Southern Lehigh) 2. Surya & Rifai (Moravian Academy) 3. Hines & Scialla (Salisbury) 4. Caiazzo & Galle (Notre Dame GP)

Next up is districts, where Saucon Valley will be represented by three players players–a team high number. Nagy, 4th seed; Andres, 7th seed; and Ackerman are all scheduled to play in the PIAA District XI 2A singles championship.

