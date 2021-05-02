Opening Day for 2021 Little League Season in Hellertown (Photos)

Est. Read Time: 6 mins
Saturday, May 1 marked the official start of the 2021 Little League season and the first regular season in two years. For all of the players, coaches, parents and fans who visited Dimmick Park to watch opening day ceremonies and then cheer for the teams of Hellertown-Lower Saucon Little League and Saucon Valley Diamond Sports, it was also a great day for baseball.
Under clear, sunny skies and with much enthusiasm, Hellertown-Lower Saucon Little League and Saucon Valley Diamond Sports teams held their opening day ceremonies and hit the fields in front of cheering crowds at Dimmick Park Saturday.
In fact, it was a weekend filled with openings in Hellertown, as the Saucon Valley Farmers’ Market aslo opened for its season on Sunday.
Hellertown Lower Saucon Little League provides the opportunity for boys and girls to play at the following levels, based on age: Tee Ball (baseball age 4-6), Knee High (age 6-7), Pony (age 7-9), Farm (age 9-11), Majors (age 11-12), Junior (age 13-14) and Senior Little League Baseball (age 15-16).
Former Hellertown Mayor Richard Fluck and his wife, Janice, were on hand to watch some hometown baseball in the park.
The Little League snack stand was a busy place Saturday, as players and fans worked up an appetite. “Our snack stand coordinator, Jen, and her husband Willow spend many hours at the snack stand serving our kids and community,” a post on the HLSLL SVDS Facebook page said. “They both work full-time and have a busy family. … Please when you see her, let her know you appreciate (them)! This is a volunteer position, and she is doing a fantastic job. Thank you, guys.”