Opening Day for 2021 Little League Season in Hellertown (Photos)

Photo by Chris Christian

Under clear, sunny skies and with much enthusiasm, Hellertown-Lower Saucon Little League and Saucon Valley Diamond Sports teams held their opening day ceremonies and hit the fields in front of cheering crowds at Dimmick Park Saturday.

In fact, it was a weekend filled with openings in Hellertown, as the Saucon Valley Farmers’ Market aslo opened for its season on Sunday.

Hellertown Lower Saucon Little League provides the opportunity for boys and girls to play at the following levels, based on age: Tee Ball (baseball age 4-6), Knee High (age 6-7), Pony (age 7-9), Farm (age 9-11), Majors (age 11-12), Junior (age 13-14) and Senior Little League Baseball (age 15-16).

More information about HLSLL/SVDS may be found on the Saucon Valley Diamond Sports website.

Additional photos and video from opening day may be found on the HLSLL SVDS Facebook page.

Photos by Chris Christian. For more opening day photos visit CJC2Photo.Smugmug.com.