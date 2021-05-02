Opening Day at the 2021 Saucon Valley Farmers’ Market (Photos)

Est. Read Time: 6 mins

Credit: Chris Christian

There was no shortage of smiles at the Saucon Valley Farmers’ Market Sunday. After months of being cooped up due to pandemic restrictions as well as winter weather, shoppers were clearly eager to enjoy the fresh-air venue’s offerings–which included plenty of warm sunshine as well as live music by Golden Twine–on opening day.

The market is held on the grass lot next to the Hellertown Area Library on Constitution Avenue, opposite Dimmick Park. It is open every Sunday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. from early May through late November. Amenities including bike racks and a playground (across the street in the park) are available.

More than 25 vendors sell fresh produce, farm-raised meats, eggs, cheese, baked goods, pickles, prepared and specialty foods, coffee, kombucha, wine, spirits, pet food, handmade soap and a variety of other locally-grown or produced products. Local artisans can also be found at the farmers’ market along with live musical performances each week.

This year’s vendors include Moon Gate Farms, Valley Microgreens, Blackbird Farms, Epic Acre Farm, Liberty Acre Farm, Slate Belt Butcher (formerly Carey’s Specialty Meats), Bechdolt’s Orchard, Flint Hill Farm, Bam’s Carrot Cakes, Warm Sugar, Rolling Pin Pastries, Aunt Jack’s Real Home Baking, Tombler’s Bakery, ChefMeals, Macungie Mountain Herb Farm, Fairfield Farm, Mediterra, Ridge Valley Farm, Mainly Mushrooms, Buckingham Valley Vineyards, Wardog Spirits, High Point Kombucha, The Colony Meadery, Four Monkeys Coffee, Alice’s Natural Nibble, Marie’s Soap Company, Peanut Butter and More, and Popcorn Pit. For descriptions of each vendor as well as other information, visit SauconValleyFarmersMarket.com. Saucon Source will also feature some of this year’s vendors in profile stories we will publish in the coming weeks.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, COVID-19 safety protocols remain in place at the market. Masks are required and social distancing guidelines are in effect, with plenty of space to spread out. Hand sanitizing stations are available and the first hour of shopping is reserved for senior citizens and others who may be at higher risk from the disease.

Follow the market on Facebook and Instagram for regular updates about vendors, music and more.

Interested in becoming a farmers market volunteer? Click here to learn more.

Photos by Chris Christian