State Police Investigating Springtown Hit-and-Run Crash

Pennsylvania State Police at Dublin are investigating a hit-and-run crash in Springtown, Springfield Township, in which a 20-year-old Doylestown woman’s vehicle was disabled, although they said the woman was also cited as a result of the accident.

In a news release Monday, police said the crash occurred on Rt. 212 near Drifting Drive on Wednesday, April 28 at 9:11 a.m.

According to the troopers’ description of the crash, the Doylestown woman was eastbound on Rt. 212 (Durham Road) behind another vehicle when the other vehicle’s driver “abruptly applied brakes for no reason.”

As a result, police said the woman struck the vehicle in front of her and was cited for allegedly following it too closely. Her 2007 Volkswagen Jetta came to rest on the south side of the road, according to the news release, which also indicated that its front airbag deployed. The vehicle later had to be removed from the scene by a tow truck, it indicated.

Police said that following the accident, the driver of the vehicle who abruptly braked “continued eastbound” on Durham Road.

No information was exchanged by either party and the Doylestown woman–who was wearing a seat belt and wasn’t injured–didn’t notify law enforcement of the crash, police said.

Police didn’t include a description of the other vehicle or indicate that they’re actively trying to identify the person who was driving it, however the news release listed the violation with which they would presumably be charged as Accidents Involving Damage to Attended Vehicle or Property.