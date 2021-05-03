When is the 2021 Saucon Valley Community Yard Sale?

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

Just in time to help residents clean out their closets and garages, the Saucon Valley will hold a Community Yard Sale on Saturday, June 5, 2021 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., rain or shine. The annual event is sponsored by Trish Husted, Coldwell Banker Hearthside, Realtors, of Hellertown. It was not held in 2020 due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The yard sale is open to all residents of Hellertown borough and Lower Saucon Township and in years past has grown to include more than 100 homes. Businesses are also encouraged to take advantage of the added foot traffic in town by hosting sidewalk sales to coincide with the yard sale.

For 2021, the borough has waived the nominal $5 yard sale permit fee for participants in the Community Yard Sale. Hellertown residents should obtain a yard sale permit waiver either from the Borough of Hellertown, 685 Main St., Hellertown, or from Coldwell Banker Hearthside, Realtors, 186 Main St., Hellertown, at their earliest convenience.

For more information about yard sale permits, call the Borough Hall office at 610-838-7041. Lower Saucon Township residents aren’t required to obtain a yard sale permit.

As a convenience to our readers, a list of yard sales in both municipalities will be published on SauconSource.com the week before the event. To be included in the guide, please email the physical address for your yard sale to josh@sauconsource.com and put “Yard Sale” in the subject line no later than Monday, May 31, 2021. Hellertown addresses will be confirmed via their permit fee waiver applications.

Residents who wish to advertise their yard sale with a yard sign may obtain one at the Coldwell Banker Hearthside office at 186 Main St., Hellertown, in exchange for a $5 refundable cash deposit. For more information, contact Trish Husted at 610-496-4649 or TrishHustedRealEstate@gmail.com.

Note: Due to the ongoing impact of COVID-19, Community Yard Sale participants and attendees are urged to wear masks, maintain social distance and follow all other current CDC recommendations in order to help maintain a safe environment for everyone at what has become a beloved community event.