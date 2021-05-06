Woman Was DUI With 6-Year-Old Child in Car, Police Say

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

A Sellersville woman is facing DUI, child endangerment and other charges after police say she operated a vehicle while intoxicated with a six-year-old boy as her passenger.

In a news release Thursday, Pennsylvania State Police at Dublin said Ambyr Jewel Vandergrift, 22, of the first block of Hillcrest Place, was arrested after she allegedly lost control of her vehicle and struck a “cliff face” along Rt. 611 (Easton Road), about 365 feet south of its intersection with Rt. 212 in Durham Township.

Police said the accident happened at around 7:40 p.m. on March 14.

After striking the cliff, police said Vandergrift’s 2016 Dodge Dart spun clockwise approximately 135 degrees before striking a guide rail along the opposing lane of travel.

The car–which had been southbound–came to rest facing northwest in the northbound lane, police said.

Vandergrift wasn’t wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident and it was unknown if she suffered any injuries, although she wasn’t taken to a medical facility, police said.

Her six-year-old passenger was in a front-facing child safety seat and wasn’t injured, they added.

According to the criminal court docket filed in Vandergrift’s case, she is charged with:

Endangering Welfare of Children: Parent/Guardian Commits Offense (Felony 3)

Recklessly Endangering Another Person (Misdemeanor 2)

DUI (Misdemeanor)

Reckless Driving (Summary)

Failure to Notify Police of Accident (Summary)

Careless Driving (Summary)

Accidental Damage to Unattended Vehicle or Property (Summary)

Abandoning Vehicle on Highway (Summary)

Driving at Safe Speed (Summary)

Disregarding Traffic Lane (Summary)

Failure to Use Safety Belt: Driver and Front Seat Occupant (Summary)

Following her arrest on the above charges, Vandergrift was released on $5,000 unsecured bail, according to the docket.

A preliminary hearing in her case is scheduled to be held Monday, May 17 at 9:45 a.m. before District Judge Gary Gambardella in Bucks County District Court 07-3-03.

The court docket did not list an attorney for Vandergrift.

Note: All individuals charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. This story was compiled using information from Pennsylvania State Police at Dublin and Bucks County Court documents.