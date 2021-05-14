Cops: Teen’s Car Careened Off Road, ‘Likely Rolled Several Times’

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

An accident involving teenagers on Kressman Road in Williams Township could have had a much worse outcome than it did, according to a report issued Friday by Pennsylvania State Police at Belfast.

Police said the crash happened in the 100 block of Kressman Road at around 5:15 p.m. Thursday, when the 16-year-old male driver of a 2017 Dodge Charger was allegedly speeding on a straightaway with a slight incline.

According to police, at some point the car’s back end “broke free from the roadway,” causing it to slide.

When the vehicle went off the road’s left shoulder, police said the inexperienced driver tried to compensate for that and brought it back across the width of the pavement into a tree on the right side of the roadway.

Police said that after the Charger struck the tree, it “rolled over on its roof and then back onto the tires in its customary manner.”

“Based on the damage sustained and the distance (the car) traveled after striking the tree, (it) most likely rolled over several times,” police concluded.

In the car along with the teen driver was a 17-year-old male passenger, police said.

The boys weren’t named because they are juveniles, but the accident report stated that both are from Hellertown.

The report indicated that both the driver and passenger were wearing seat belts and only suffered suspected minor injuries as a result of the crash.

The Easton Emergency Squad responded to the scene of the accident, and both boys were transported away from it by EMS responders, police said.

According to the report, the driver was charged with Driving on Roadways Laned for Traffic.

Note: All individuals charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. This story was compiled using information from the Pennsylvania State Police at Belfast.