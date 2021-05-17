Who Delivered ‘Suspicious’ Package on First Avenue?

Est. Read Time: < 1 min

Hellertown Police are hoping to identify the deliverer of a package they say was suspicious to a home on First Avenue in the borough last week.

In a news release Monday, police said the package was delivered around 1:20 p.m. May 12 to someone in the 1000 block of First Avenue.

The delivery person was a “thin black male wearing a zippered hoodie with a black t-shirt,” police said.

When the recipient of the delivery asked for identification from the man, police said he left the area.

Police did not describe the package or its contents, or offer any other explanation as to why the delivery may have been considered suspicious.

Anyone who may have observed the man in that area around that time or have other information about the incident is asked to call Hellertown Police at 610-759-2200.