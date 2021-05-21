Lower Saucon Police Seek Man Who Called Giant Worker a ‘B—-‘

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

Credit: Lower Saucon Township Police Department/Crimewatch

Lower Saucon Township Police said Friday they are seeking a man who allegedly threatened an associate at the Giant supermarket on Rt. 412 and called her a “bitch.”

Police said the incident happened Friday, May 14 at approximately 7:15 p.m., when the man approached the customer service counter and tried to purchase three $500 gift cards with another gift card.

When the man was told he couldn’t buy a gift card with another gift card, police said he became “agitated” and began walking back and forth.

The man “became angry and told (the associate) all she had to do was hit the ‘OK’ button,” police said in their Crimewatch post. When the employee refused to do that, they said he began yelling at her, called her a “bitch” and “threatened to send someone back to kill (her).”

As he was leaving the counter, police said he banged on a Plexiglas partition.

Police described the man as black and 18 to 25 years old. They said he is approximately 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds. At the time of the incident in the store, police said he was wearing a white shirt, blue skinny jeans, a light blue zip-up sweatshirt, black socks and multi-colored flip flops.

He was seen leaving the store in a tan Chevrolet, police said.

In the course of their investigation, police said they learned from Giant store security personnel that the same man attempted to perform the same type of transaction at the Coopersburg Giant customer service counter, but did not threaten anyone in that store.

“It is also believed (he) attempted the same purchase at the Rite Aid in Hellertown,” they added.

Anyone with information or who is able to identify the suspect is asked to submit a tip through the Lower Saucon Township Police Department’s Crimewatch Tipline or to call police at 610-317-6110 and reference Incident #20210514M8780.