The 2021 Saucon Valley Community Yard Sale Map

Are you ready to shop some yard sales, Saucon Valley? On Saturday, you’ll have six hours to shop them until you drop, during the 2021 Saucon Valley Community Yard Sale sponsored by Trish Husted of Coldwell Banker Hearthside, Realtors®, Hellertown.

Nearly 100 residents and organizations will host yard sales from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. throughout Hellertown borough and Lower Saucon Township. Below, for your convenience, we have a map of the sales as well as a list divided by area. For Hellertown, we have divided the sales into three groupings that are roughly based on the borough’s three election wards.

The weather forecast for Saturday calls for sunny skies with a high temperature of 85.

Use the map to help plan your route before you head out. Happy bargain-hunting!

HELLERTOWN

Ward 1 (North Hellertown)

1679 Ilona Drive, 1647 Zimpfer Lane, 1513 Zimpfer Lane, 112 E. High St., 303 Leonard Street, 300 Leonard Street (St. Theresa’s Preschool will have a used book sale from 9 to 11:30 a.m.), 1430 Detweiler Ave., 1320 Detweiler Ave., 485 Phillips St., 1255 Third Ave., 1250 Third Ave., 1241 Second Ave., 1330 Second Ave., 1380 Second Ave., 1384 Main St., 1325 Jefferson St., 100 Roth Ave., 33 Roth Ave.

Ward 2 (Central Hellertown)

110 W. Thomas Ave. (Hellertown Democratic Club will be hosting multiple sales), 753 Front St., 756 Easton Road, 750 Delaware Ave., 901 New Jersey Ave., 918 New Jersey Ave., 927 New Jersey Ave., 1034 New Jersey Ave., 1066 New Jersey Ave., 1068 New Jersey Ave., 1070 New Jersey Ave., 908 New York Ave., 1062 Detweiler Ave., 1109 Easton Road, 1175 Easton Road, 1130 Easton Road, 1072 Easton Road, 1040 Third Ave., 1089 Second Ave., 1034 First Ave., 1036 First Ave.

Ward 3 (South Hellertown)

326 Durham St., 52 W. Saucon St., 165 Northampton St., 150 Cherry St., 316 Ellen St., 336 Ellen St., 502 Spruce St., 501 Spruce St., 525 Spruce St., 502 E. Saucon St., 550 Magnolia Road, 715 Magnolia Road, 722 Magnolia Road, 730 Magnolia Road, 744 Magnolia Road, 327 Cedar Road, 215 Constitution Ave., 814 Willow Road, 833 Elm Road, 814 Poplar Road, 880 Poplar Road, 832 Maple Road, 839 Maple Road, 827 Magnolia Road, 427 Birch Road, 475 Birch Road, 456 Maple Road, 463 Maple Road, 427 Maple Road, 439 Willow Road, 450 Willow Road, 980 Juniper Road, 315 E. Walnut St., 69 Main St. (Christ Lutheran Hellertown will be hosting multiple sales in its parking lot).

LOWER SAUCON TOWNSHIP

2143 Wassergass Road, 2154 Easton Road, 2268 Easton Road, 4079 Countryside Lane, 2206 Polk Valley Road, 1660 Cambridge Court, 1672 Cambridge Court, 1852 Clarence Drive, 1844 Clarence Drive, 1865 Mill Run Court, 1885 Mill Run Court, 1888 Mill Run Court, 1855 Nancy Lee Court, 3557 Hickory Hill Road, 2041 Pleasant Drive, 1476 Willowbrook Drive, 3609 Old Philadelphia Pike

