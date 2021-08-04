Frank Jani Jr., 79, Formerly of Apple Street, Hellertown (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Est. Read Time: < 1 min

Frank Jani, Jr., 79, formerly of Apple Street, Hellertown, died Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021 at Westminster Village, Allentown. He was the husband of the late Lucille Ann Jani, who died Dec. 27, 2020. Frank was born in Bethlehem on May 15, 1942 to the late Frank Sr. and Mary F. (Malozi) Jani. He served our country faithfully in the U.S. Army National Guard. Frank worked in the maintenance department of The Morning Call, Allentown, for 20 years until retiring. He was a member of New Jerusalem Evangelical Lutheran Church, Lower Saucon Township. Frank was a wine connoisseur and enjoyed traveling.

SURVIVORS

Siblings: Mary Jane (Douglas) Kashner of Bethlehem, Joseph Jani of South Carolina; two nephews.

SERVICE

A graveside service for Frank and Lucille will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 9, 2021 at Union Cemetery of Hellertown. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at HeintzelmanCares.com. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., Hellertown.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to New Jerusalem Evangelical Lutheran Church, 3233 Apples Church Road, Bethlehem, PA 18015.