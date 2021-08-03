Hellertown Woman Accused of Hitting Trooper With Car

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

A 23-year-old Hellertown woman is facing charges after police say she struck a state trooper with her car as he tried to arrest her following an alleged drug delivery attempt.

According to a story published by the Morning Call in which a news release from state police at Belfast was cited, Taylor M. McIntyre, of Main Street, was allegedly trying to deliver drugs on Kunkle Drive in Palmer Township Monday when police approached her.

The newspaper reported that McIntyre allegedly rammed two police cruisers, sideswiped a third and nearly struck a second officer during her attempted escape, in which neither officer was injured but the state police vehicles reportedly sustained moderate dramage.

According to Northampton County court records, McIntyre was subsequently arrested on charges of aggravated assault: attempts to cause or causes serious bodily injury to designated individuals, first degree felony, five counts; possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, felony; possession of a controlled substance, misdemeanor; possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor; simple assault, second degree misdemeanor; fleeing or attempting to elude an officer, second degree misdemeanor; accidents involving death or injury while not licensed, second degree misdemeanor; and driving on a suspended license, summary offense.

Following a preliminary arraignment Monday before District Judge Robert Christian Weber, McIntyre was committed to Northampton County Prison in lieu of $250,000 straight bail, according to the criminal court docket filed in her case.

A preliminary hearing for McIntyre is scheduled to be held Monday, Aug. 16 at 9 a.m. before District Judge Jacqueline M. Taschner, according to the docket, which did not list an attorney for McIntyre.

Note: All individuals charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. This story was compiled using information from local media sources and Northampton County court records.