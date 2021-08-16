Cops: Hotel Employee Trespassed in Room Because He Was ‘Curious’

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

An Upper Bucks County hotel worker landed in hot water when a guest used technology to discover him inside a hotel room where he wasn’t supposed to be, according to police.

In a news release Monday, Pennsylvania State Police at Dublin said an officer responded to the Hampton Inn on John Fries Highway (Rt. 663) in Milford Township on Sunday morning, where he was met by a guest who told him that a hotel staff member had entered his room without permission.

Police identified the guest as a 51-year-old man from New River, Ariz., and did not identify the employee’s role at the hotel or explain how he had access to individual rooms.

The trooper said the guest told him “they were out of the room (when) they observed a hotel employee inside their room from their security camera.”

The news release did not specify whether the camera was one the guest had brought with him for the purpose of surveilling his hotel room or part of an in-house security system.

The trooper who filed the report said he subsequently made contact with the hotel staff member, who he said “admitted to unlawfully entering the victim’s hotel room because he was curious and attracted to the victim’s daughter.”

Police did not identify the hotel worker by name in the news release, but they said he would receive a summary citation for simple trespassing.

The news release indicated that nothing was stolen or damaged within the room.

It was unclear whether the employee could face disciplinary action for the alleged behavior.

This is at least the second incident at the Quakertown-area Hampton Inn to require a response from troopers from the Dublin state police barracks this summer.

In late June, guests reported that a naked person was wandering around outside the building.