Fun at Hellertown Borough Authority’s Open House (Photos)

Est. Read Time: 3 mins

Credit: Chris Christian

If you live or work in Hellertown and have ever wondered about the borough’s public water supply, the place to be last Thursday was the Hellertown Borough Authority, which hosted a community open house at its headquarters on Durham Street.

Visitors had the opportunity to learn more about where their water comes from and where it goes, as well as a chance to meet Dewey, the Lehigh Valley Water Suppliers’ mascot.

To learn more about the Hellertown Borough Authority, visit HellertownBoroughAuthority.org.

Photos by Chris Christian