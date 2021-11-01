Where are Missing Perkasie Men? Police Ask for Tips

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

Credit: Perkasie Police Department/Crimewatch

Two men are missing from the Perkasie area in upper Bucks County, and Perkasie Police are asking for the public’s help with solving the cases.

Fifty-year-old Matthew James Branning’s disappearance was first announced by police on Oct. 20 in a post on their Crimewatch site.

According to police, Branning “was last seen at his place of employment in Silverdale Borough, Bucks County, on Friday afternoon, Oct. 15, 2021.”

Police said they became aware of Branning’s disappearance after he was reported missing by his family.

They added that Branning may have been traveling in the area of Egg Harbor Township in southern New Jersey, and said he was believed to be operating a silver 2002 Lexus SUV with the Pennsylvania registration KWS-5619. Police also shared a photo of the vehicle, along with a photo of Branning.

On Monday, Nov. 1, police revealed in a second Crimewatch post that they are now seeking a second missing man who they identified as one of Branning’s coworkers.

Police said 47-year-old Michael Allen Stark “was also last heard from on Friday, Oct 15, 2021,” and “may be traveling with or operating Branning’s silver 2002 Lexus SUV with Pennsylvania registration KWS-5619.”

Anyone with any information concerning the disappearances of Brannon and Stark as well as their possible whereabouts is being asked to contact Perkasie Borough Police Department at 215-257-6876 or to call their local police department. Tips can also be submitted to Perkasie Police via their Crimewatch site.

Friends of Branning have also been trying to find him by sharing information about his disappearance on Facebook.