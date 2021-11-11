Veterans Remembered, Thanked at Hellertown American Legion Service

Est. Read Time: 6 mins

Credit: Chris Christian

Thursday’s Veterans Day service organized by Hellertown American Legion Post 397 and held at Union Cemetery was a time to reflect on the many sacrifices all who’ve served have made for their country.

“Veterans Day is sacred and should be observed every day,” Legion Commander Eric Medei told the dozens of people who gathered for the 10:30 a.m. service in the grove near the cemetery entrance.

Medei said his leadership role at the Legion is rewarding but “humbling” due to the fact that “every day I’m surrounded by heroes.”

He began his recognition of those individuals by recalling the service of former commander Geoff Baer and former Legion chaplain Robert Edwards, both of whom died earlier this year. Baer served several tours of duty in Vietnam–where he earned three Bronze stars–and Edwards was a Korean War veteran, Medei noted.

He went on to highlight the service of many of the Legion members in attendance at the service, some of whom now have children and even grandchildren following in their footsteps.

Credit: Chris Christian

“It’s the veteran who keeps us safe,” Medei reminded attendees. “For those veterans who never made it back, we owe you a huge debt of gratitude.”

Mayor David Heintzelman also addressed the gathering, and began his remarks by reminding those present about