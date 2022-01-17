Jay E. ‘Lucky’ Szakacs, 73, of Springfield Twp. (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

Jay E. “Lucky” Szakacs (1948 – 2022)

Jay E. “Lucky” Szakacs, 73, Springfield Township, died Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Upper Saucon Township. He was the husband of Marian R. (Bartakovits) Szakacs. Jay was born in Fountain Hill on Oct. 28, 1948 to the late Ernest Saks and Kathryn (Zweifel) Szakacs. He served our country faithfully in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. Jay was a heavy equipment operator and diesel mechanic for 30 years at the former Bethlehem Steel and then at PennDOT until his retirement. Jay was a member of Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church, Springtown. In 1976, he joined the Springtown Volunteer Fire Company, where he served in many capacities and was past president. He was an avid motorcycle rider and a member of H.O.G., as well as a charter member of Lehigh Valley H.O.G., serving as director for many years. Jay enjoyed working on cars, bikes, traveling and reading, but mostly being around his loving wife and family.

SURVIVORS

In addition to his loving wife of 44 years; sister: Joy (Robert) Barrett of Wildwood, Fla.; nephew: Wayne Smith; and cousins.

SERVICE

Family and friends are invited to a visitation period from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., 326 Main St., Hellertown. Mourners are encouraged to make positive choices by following CDC guidelines. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at HeintzelmanCares.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Springtown Volunteer Fire Company, P.O. Box 23, Springtown, PA 18081.