Dr. James ‘Jim’ Andrew Airoldi, 58, of Lower Saucon (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

Dr. James ‘Jim’ Andrew Airoldi (1963 – 2022)

Dr. James “Jim” Andrew Airoldi, Sr., 58, of Lower Saucon Township, died Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022 at his home surrounded by his family. He was the husband of Tara (Anderson) Airoldi. Jim was born in Pittsfield, Mass., on Dec. 4, 1963, to the late James Joseph and Joan Mary (Guardino) Airoldi. He served our country faithfully in the U.S. Air Force Reserves. Jim graduated from The Medical College of Pennsylvania in 1993 and completed his residency in Obstetrics and Gynecology (OB/GYN) at St. Luke’s Hospital in Bethlehem, Pa., in 1997. He completed a Fellowship in Maternal Fetal Medicine (MFM) and earned his Master’s of Public Health degree at Thomas Jefferson University in 2007. Additionally, he earned his Master’s of Business Administration degree from DeSales University in 2017. Jim was a physician at St. Luke’s Hospital for over 23 years, serving in a number of roles including OB/GYN, MFM and Chairman of the OB/GYN department. He was a member of the Northampton County Medical Society, American Medical Association, American College of Obstetricians and Gynecology and the Society of Maternal Fetal Medicine. Jim was also a member at St. Thomas More Church, Saucon Valley Country Club and the Lehigh Valley Road Runners. He volunteered for Meals on Wheels and served as a eucharistic minister at St. Thomas More Church. Jim loved sports. In addition to playing Division I soccer at Sienna College, he loved cheering on the New England Patriots, Boston Red Sox and the Boston Bruins. He was always his children’s biggest fan and made it to every sports game. He most enjoyed vacations to DisneyWorld with his family and getting a front row view at every parade, trips to Bethany Beach, running 5Ks, playing in the geezer hockey league, landscaping, playing tennis, reading and walking his dog, Moose.

SURVIVORS

In addition to his loving wife of 31 years, Tara; children: Jamie Jr. MD husband of Leah, Teddy husband of Amber, and Josie; siblings: Chris husband of Sandy, Ann wife of Dan, Carolyn wife of Jim; granddaughter: Jane; and many nieces and nephews.

SERVICE

Family and friends are invited to call from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Jan. 31, 2022 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., 326 Main St., Hellertown, Pa., and from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022 at St. Thomas More Church, 1040 Flexer Ave., Allentown, Pa. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11 a.m. Tuesday. The interment will be private. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at HeintzelmanCares.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Luke’s VNA Hospice, 240 Union Station Plaza, Bethlehem, PA 18015 and/or St. Luke’s Hospital, The Department of OB/GYN, 801 Ostrum St., Bethlehem, PA 18015.