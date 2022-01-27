Lower Saucon Township Manager Submits Letter of Resignation

Est. Read Time: 3 mins

Lower Saucon Township Manager Leslie Huhn has submitted her letter of resignation to township council.

In the letter submitted Wednesday, a copy of which Saucon Source has viewed, Huhn said she is thankful for the opportunities she has had while employed by the township.

“This was not an easy decision as I am truly grateful for the opportunities for growth and development that have been provided to me during my 20+ year career with the township,” Huhn said. “You have an excellent staff in place that will ensure the township’s needs are met until you have chosen the next person to fill the manager’s position.”

“I will gladly assist you in order to provide a smooth transition of my duties prior to and after my departure,” she added. “It has been a great pleasure working with you and representing Lower Saucon Township.”

Huhn, who was appointed township manager about six years ago, wrote that her resignation will be effective Feb. 25, 2022.

Prior to her employment as township manager, Huhn was the assistant township manager under her predecessor, former Lower Saucon Township manager Jack Cahalan.

Huhn did not provide a reason for her resignation in the letter, but it comes during a tumultuous period in Lower Saucon Township’s recent history and just weeks after a newly-reorganized council was seated.

Since late last year, a proposed funding agreement with the Hellertown Area Library has been the subject of considerable discussion at township council meetings and in the community, with council ultimately voting 4-1 to reject the 5-year, $550,000 agreement in favor of making a one-time $50,000 donation to the library last week; a decision that has been criticized by some residents, along with subsequent council decisions to donate $50,000 to the Southern Lehigh Public Library and to initiate legal proceedings against the Hellertown library if township residents are denied access to the library.

As of Feb. 1 that is what could happen, after the Hellertown Area Library Board of Trustees voted to reject the township’s donation Tuesday, and after Hellertown Borough Council approved a motion to draft a new agreement solely between the borough and the library at a special meeting attended by more than 250 local residents Wednesday night.

Hellertown council members discussed creating provisions within the agreement that would allow township children and veterans to continue using the library.

It remains unclear whether Southern Lehigh Public Library will accept the donation from Lower Saucon Township. Saucon Source has contacted SLPL library representatives about the donation, but as of this writing had not received a response to our inquiry.

Huhn, who was responsible for overseeing day-to-day township operations, was paid a salary of $97,859 in 2020, according to public records.

As the top administrator in the township, Huhn is responsible for overseeing a number of its departments, which employ approximately 40 full-time and part-time staff members.

The next Lower Saucon Township Council meeting will be held in-person at Lower Saucon Town Hall, 3700 Old Philadelphia Pike, Bethlehem, on Wednesday, Feb. 16 at 6:30 p.m. Township council recently adopted new rules for meeting participation. The complete policy may be viewed on the township website.