Joseph C. ‘Joe’ Delfoe, 89, of Hellertown (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

Joseph C. “Joe” Delfoe (1932 – 2022)

Joseph C. “Joe” Delfoe, 89, of Hellertown, died Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022 at VNA Hospice House of St. Luke’s, Lower Saucon Township. He was the husband of Eleanor A. (Panik) Delfoe. He was born in Beaver Meadows, Pa., on Nov. 21, 1932 to the late Joseph C. and Mildred (Steiner) Delfoe. Joe was a 1951 graduate of Liberty High School, Bethlehem. He served our country in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. Joseph worked at the former Bethlehem Steel for 26 years, until retiring in 1994. He was a member of Holy Ghost Catholic Church, Bethlehem. Joe was very dedicated to the community of Hellertown. He and his wife were instrumental in the building and formation of the Plaza Clock Tower in the center of Hellertown, where he was President of its Plaza Clock Association. He was also instrumental in the beautification projects throughout Saucon Valley and was chairman of the Lighting Campaign at Montford E. Illick Stadium on the Saucon Valley School District Campus. He was sports facility manager at the Saucon Valley School District for 11 years; a 50-year member of the Edward H. Ackerman American Legion Post 397, Hellertown; Past Commander of the VFW Post 3094, Hellertown; and a member of Dewey Fire Co. No. 1, Hellertown.

SURVIVORS

In addition to his loving wife of 67 years: faithful companion: Abby; children: Joseph “Jay” C. (Valerie) Delfoe Jr. of Atoka, Tenn., Elaine D. (Robert) Lipp of Hellertown; six grandchildren: Brian Lipp (Laura), Todd Lipp (Eilidh), Cory Lipp Kukuvka (Luke), Jay’s children; 14 great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by a sister: Dorothy Kurtz, who died April 5, 2014.

SERVICE

Family and friends are invited to visitation periods from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Feb. 21, 2022 and from 9:30 to 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 22. Services will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday. The visitation periods and service will all be held at the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., 326 Main St., Hellertown. For those who are unable to attend a visitation or services, the funeral procession will pause at the Plaza Clock Tower in Detwiller Plaza at Easton Road and Main Street, Hellertown, around 10:45 a.m. in Joe’s honor. The interment will conclude services at Union Cemetery of Hellertown, with military honors accorded by the Edward H. Ackerman American Legion Post 397, Hellertown.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Borough of Hellertown for the purchase of a gazebo in Borough Authority Park, care of the funeral home (zip code 18055).