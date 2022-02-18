Saucon Valley Wrestling Team Recognized for Winning State Title

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

The state championship Saucon Valley High School wrestlers brought home last weekend was formally recognized with the passage of a resolution in honor of the team and their coaches at Lower Saucon Township Council’s meeting Wednesday night.

The Panthers secured the 2022 PIAA AA wrestling title by beating Notre Dame Green Pond 29-22 at the state championships in Hershey.

President of the Saucon Valley Wrestling Club Dave Spirk told council “it’s quite a feat when young men like this–and women–young people–have an accomplishment such as this. It takes a lot of nerve just to get out onto the mat by themselves, and then it takes years and years of practice and discipline to hone their craft.”

Spirk–who owns Steel Club and is also chairman of the township’s Parks and Recreation Commission–also noted with a self-deprecating “plug” that he was the team’s youth coach, which generated a round of applause from the packed council meeting room.

Mateo magic: Frosh helps Saucon Valley wrestling shock NDGP for 1st state title https://t.co/lLWDjbjsQN pic.twitter.com/Dnn2eD76zR — lehighvalleylive.com (@lehighvalley) February 12, 2022

He added that “it was a long road” to the state championship for the team, especially after having lost to rival and formidable opponent Notre Dame-Green Pond weeks ago.

When the Panther team arrived home from Hershey with their title last weekend, they received an escort into Hellertown from local volunteer fire crews and police.

Each member of the team received a copy of the council resolution honoring their big win, before the team posed for photos in front of the dais.

The team is coached by head coach Chad Shirk, who was also recognized along with longtime scorekeeper Cathy Leibensperger. Click here to view the 2021-2022 roster.