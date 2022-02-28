Man Lost Venmo Balance After Clicking on Fraudulent Link: Police

Est. Read Time: < 1 min

A Bucks County man lost nearly $450 simply because he was trying to log back in to a mobile payment account, Pennsylvania State Police at Dublin said Monday.

According to a news release, on the afternoon of Feb. 21 the Haycock Township resident used Google to look up “Venmo login.”

His routine internet search that produced a variety of results, one of which police said was a fraudulent Venmo link the man clicked on.

“Once the webpage opened up a “pop-up” advised the victim that his Venmo account was suspended due to fraudulent attempts to log in,” police said.

The man then called the phone number listed on the pop-up window, and eventually his Venmo account was accessed through his phone, the news release said.

As a result, the $448 balance he had in his Venmo account was drained, police said.

The news release indicated that the case is being investigated as a theft by deception.