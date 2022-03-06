Section of Spring Valley Road to Close for Bridge Repair Project

Est. Read Time: < 1 min

A section of Spring Valley Road in Upper Saucon Township will be closed for a bridge repair project beginning Thursday, March 10, PennDOT has announced.

The section of road that will be closed for approximately four weeks is located between Old Bethlehem Pike and Washington Lane, just east of Rt. 378.

The bridge that is being repaired has been restricted to one lane of traffic since November due to damage that was discovered during an inspection last fall.

Friday’s news release about the project from PennDOT noted that the structure is a two-span, 57 foot-long concrete T-Beam bridge built in 1925.

The detour around the road closure will utilize Old Bethlehem Pike, Landis Mill Road, Weyhill Drive, Station Avenue and Spring Valley Road.