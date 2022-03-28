Lower Saucon Police Investigating ‘Turfing’ Incident

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

Credit: Crimewatch/Lower Saucon Township Police Department

A Lower Saucon Township resident’s lawn was damaged by a vehicle that drove across it, and police are asking for the public’s help with identifying the responsible individual.

In a post on their Crimewatch page Monday, police said the damaged lawn is located on a property in the 1900 block of Quarter Mile Road and occurred sometime during the overnight hours of March 24-25.

“It appears the vehicle drove off the roadway, through the yard, and then exited by driving out the victim’s driveway,” police said.

The department did not provide an estimate of the damage done to the lawn, but judging from two photos of the torn-up ground, it appeared to be significant.

Many area yards are currently waterlogged and muddy as a result of recent rain and late winter snowmelt, which is typical for this time of year.

Anyone with information or surveillance video is asked to submit an anonymous tip through the Lower Saucon Township Police Department’s Crimewatch Tipline or call 610-759-2200.