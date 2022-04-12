Saucon Valley Softball Quick Take: Panthers vs. Slaters (PHOTOS)

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

TEAM NEWS & NOTES

The Saucon Valley Girls varsity softball team played Bangor Area High School last week, losing to the Slaters in what turned out to be an 11-0 shutout.

The Panthers (0-3 overall) were next scheduled to play the Pen Argyl Area Green Knights (1-2 overall) at Pen Argyl on Tuesday at 4:15 p.m.

Click here to view the Saucon Valley team roster.

