Saucon Valley Softball Quick Take: Panthers vs. Slaters (PHOTOS)

TEAM NEWS & NOTES
The Saucon Valley Girls varsity softball team played Bangor Area High School last week, losing to the Slaters in what turned out to be an 11-0 shutout.
The Panthers (0-3 overall) were next scheduled to play the Pen Argyl Area Green Knights (1-2 overall) at Pen Argyl on Tuesday at 4:15 p.m.
Click here to view the Saucon Valley team roster.
SUPPORT FOR SAUCON SPORTS
