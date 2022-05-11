Woman Tried to Run Man Over With Car, Police Say

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

A Stockertown woman is facing aggravated assault and other charges after allegedly trying to run over a man in her vehicle in Hellertown borough last month.

According to borough police and court records, 18-year-old Calan Smith allegedly tried to strike the man “several times, after making threats to ‘run him over’ with her vehicle” shortly after midnight on April 21.

Police said the alleged incident occurred in the 100 block of Northampton Street but did not say what preceded Smith’s alleged actions or what, if any, relationship she had with the man.

They said the man wasn’t injured and that Smith “fled the scene prior to police dispatch.”

Per borough police and court records, after being taken into custody several hours later Smith was arraigned on charges of:

Aggravated Assault-Attempts to cause serious bodily injury or causes injury with extreme indifference (Felony 1)

Aggravated Assault-Attempts to cause or causes bodily injury with deadly weapon (Felony 2)

Terroristic Threats with Intent to Terrorize Another (Misdemeanor 1)

Recklessly Endangering Another Person (Misdemeanor 2)

Simple Assault (Misdemeanor 2)

Reckless Driving (Summary citation)

Careless Driving (Summary citation)

Per the court docket filed in her case, Smith was arraigned April 21 before District Judge Nicholas Englesson, who set bail at $10,000.

It said Smith was then incarcerated at Northampton County Prison until April 26, when a professional bail bondsman posted that amount in surety bonds to secure her release.

The docket did not list an attorney for Smith, who was scheduled to have a preliminary hearing before District Judge Alan Mege in Lower Saucon Township May 3.

Court records show that Smith is also currently facing DUI and other charges in a case filed by Easton Police last week.

According to that docket, Smith was arrested Feb. 22 on charges of DUI: Controlled Substance, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Careless Driving and speeding.

Smith’s preliminary hearing in the Easton case is scheduled to be held June 8 at 10:30 a.m. before District Judge Richard H. Yetter III, the record says.

Note: All individuals charged in connection with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. This story was compiled using information from the Hellertown Police Department and Northampton County court records.