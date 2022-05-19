Upper Saucon Township Seeks Volunteers to Help Preserve History

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

If you love Upper Saucon Township history, township officials hope to hear from you.

Last month, in an announcement posted on the township’s website, they indicated that volunteers are being sought to help found an Upper Saucon Township Historical Society.

“With over 270 years since the township was formally organized, there is an amazing amount of untapped and unknown history waiting to be discovered,” the post said. “Be part of the team dedicated to researching, documenting and preserving our rich and diverse history.”

Upper Saucon Township was founded in 1743 and was originally part of Bucks County.

After Northampton County was created in 1752 it encompassed Upper Saucon Township. Finally, sixty years later, Upper Saucon became part of Lehigh County when it was created in 1812.

Today, the township encompasses approximately 25 square miles in the southeastern corner of the Lehigh Valley and is home to nearly 17,000 people. Although significant residential, commercial and institutional development has occurred in the township in recent decades, parts of it retain the historic character and charm of earlier periods.

During the industrial revolution, the township became famous for its zinc mines, which were in the village of Friedensville near where the Promenade Shops at Saucon Valley and the Penn State Lehigh Valley campus are now located. Other villages that were once distinct hamlets within the township include Colesville, Center Valley, Lanark–which is home to a historic Carmelite monastery–and Locust Valley.

Credit: Lower Saucon Township Historical Society

Founded by Bethlehem Steel executives in 1920 and comprised of several renowned golf courses, Saucon Valley Country Club is primarily located in Upper Saucon Township. The club is currently preparing to host the 42nd U.S. Senior Open championship next month.

According to the post on the township’s website, the Upper Saucon Board of Supervisors is “seeking three to 10 township residents to formally organize, establish and maintain a nonprofit historical society.”

Once the society is formed, “township staff will provide initial support and assistance to help get the society moving toward becoming a self-sustaining organization with its own officers and board of directors,” it said.

For more information, or to apply, residents should contact the Upper Saucon Township Administration Department by calling 610-282-1171 ext. 1222 or sending an email to email@uppersaucon.org.