Letter: Wild’s Support for ‘CHIPS and Science Act Bill’ Welcomed

Editor’s Note: Susan Wild (D) represents Pennsylvania’s 7th congressional district in the U.S. House of Representatives. The 7th district includes all of Lehigh and Northampton counties as well as part of Monroe County.

I have learned that Congresswoman Susan Wild was at the recent CHIPS and Science Act bill signing. I think that this is a fantastic way to show off her involvement in the bill’s passage and what she is getting done for us, as well as her values.

You may not be aware that this was a part of the bill, but Susan Wild was instrumental in getting some of the specific investments the legislation includes passed. This includes her bill, the Regional Innovation Act, that will create 20 regional technology hubs to invest in regional economic development–just the kind of thing to help communities like ours in the Lehigh Valley. I am very glad that Congresswoman Wild was able to accomplish this.

The CHIPS and Science Act will invest in American manufacturing, so we’re making more things here at home and creating good union jobs while doing it. It will also help alleviate supply chain issues that many of us have noticed, and lower our costs. I am glad to see our leaders like Susan are focused on keeping the United States a global economic powerhouse, while treating our workers right and actually putting American manufacturers first.

Steve A. Wiggins

Hellertown

