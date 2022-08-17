Man Who Allegedly Shoved 2 People Charged With Assault

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

A man who allegedly shoved two people, one of whom police say fell, is facing charges in Lower Saucon Township.

Police say Michael A. Yonney, 53, was at an address in the 3800 block of Lower Saucon Road when the alleged incident happened Monday, Aug. 15 at approximately 11:45 a.m.

In a post published on the department’s Crimewatch site Wednesday, police said the person who fell was subsequently taken to the hospital by EMS.

Lower Saucon Police said Yonney was then arrested and taken to police headquarters for processing.

According to the criminal court docket filed in the case, a preliminary arraignment on two misdemeanor charges of simple assault and two summary charges of harassment was held before District Judge Alan Mege in District Court 03-2-04 Monday afternoon.

Yonney’s bail was initially set at $100,000 unsecured, but Northampton County Pre-Trial services recommended it be changed to $100,000 straight bail, according to the docket.

As of Wednesday, Yonney had not posted bail and was being housed at Northampton County Prison, court records showed.

Yonney’s next court date is Wednesday, Sept. 7 at 2 p.m., when a preliminary hearing in his case is scheduled to be held before Judge Mege.

An attorney for Yonney–who has current addresses listed in both Bethlehem and Hellertown–was not identified in the court records.

Note: All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. This story was compiled using information provided by the Lower Saucon Township Police Department and from Northampton County court records.