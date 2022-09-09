Saucon Girls Soccer 2-1 Following Loss to Southern Lehigh

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

The Saucon Valley girls soccer team is off to a winning start overall this season. The team currently holds a 2-1 record, following a one-point loss to Southern Lehigh.

After beating Freedom 3-1 in a non-conference game Aug. 27 and following a 7-0 victory over Salisbury Aug. 30, the Panthers fell to the Spartans by a 5-4 score in Center Valley Tuesday.

The Panthers were scheduled to play Notre Dame High School (East Stroudsburg) Thursday, but the game was postponed until Sept. 24.

The team next plays Faith Christian Academy (0-1) in a non-conference game Saturday at 10 a.m. at home.

About this coverage

These photos are brought to you courtesy of Christopher J. Christian Photography of Hellertown. Visit their website to view and purchase these and other photos.