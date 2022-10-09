Meet SVHS’s 2022 Homecoming Court: Ava, Liam B., Allison & Travis

Est. Read Time: 3 mins

The members of Saucon Valley High School’s 2022 Homecoming Court have been chosen and soon the school will crown its new Homecoming King and Queen.

Before that happens, Saucon Source is profiling the members of this year’s court.

Saucon Valley’s Homecoming King will be crowned during the Community Pep Rally, which will be held this Thursday, Oct. 13 at 7 p.m. in the district’s Montford E. Illick Stadium. The pep rally will be immediately followed by the annual bonfire at the stadium.

The 2022 Homecoming Queen will be crowned during halftime at Friday’s football game, when the Panthers will take on the Blue Mountain Eagles. The kickoff time is 7 p.m.

Ava Dyer

Ava Dyer has participated in cheer, dance and MiniTHON. Her future plans include attending college and possibly grad school, getting married and starting a family, and owning a bunch of big dogs. Her best Saucon moment has been watching Cindy freestyle to D to the M. Her Homecoming escort will be Kevin Dyer.

Liam Buck

Liam Buck has participated in baseball, soccer, basketball, FBLA and MiniTHON. His future plans include attending college, getting a good job and living his best life. His best Saucon moment has been winning districts with the baseball team his junior year. His Homecoming escorts will be Molly Buck and Joe Buck.

Allison Cort

Allison Cort has participated in volleyball, basketball, lacrosse, MiniTHON, FBLA and SGA. She has also been a class officer. Her future plans include attending college in a city, getting her dream job, meeting the love of her life and having a lot of kids and dogs. Her best Saucon moments have been laughing with her friends every single day and the powderpuff football game. Her Homecoming escorts will be Maryann and Brian Cort.

Travis Riefenstahl

Travis Riefenstahl has participated in football and wrestling. His future plans include attending college, making a lot of money and starting a family. His best Saucon moment has been winning states with the wrestling team. His Homecoming escort will be Jill Riefenstahl.

