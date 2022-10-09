Meet SVHS’s 2022 Homecoming Court: Peyton, Ty, Sophie B., Kieran

Est. Read Time: 3 mins

The members of Saucon Valley High School’s 2022 Homecoming Court have been chosen and soon the school will crown its new Homecoming King and Queen.

Before that happens, Saucon Source is profiling the members of this year’s court.

Saucon Valley’s Homecoming King will be crowned during the Community Pep Rally, which will be held this Thursday, Oct. 13 at 7 p.m. in the district’s Montford E. Illick Stadium. The pep rally will be immediately followed by the annual bonfire at the stadium.

The 2022 Homecoming Queen will be crowned during halftime at Friday’s football game, when the Panthers will take on the Blue Mountain Eagles. The kickoff time is 7 p.m.

Peyton Markle

Peyton Markle is involved in dance and outside school has taught dance to little kids, volunteered in the community, babysat and worked at Playa Bowls. She also enjoys baking and cooking with her grandma and spending time with family and friends. Her future plans include attending college for something in the medical field, continuing to dance and being part of a dance team, traveling the world, making lots of money and living a happy life. Her best Saucon moment has been attending Homecoming 2021 when her brother was a senior and he pulled her into the center to dance with all of his friends. Her Homecoming escorts will be Crystal and Joe Hill.

Ty Pfizenmayer

Ty Pfizenmayer has participated in football, wrestling, baseball and track. His future plans include leading his baseball team on another state run, working as a janitor at a college and solving difficult math problems left on the chalkboard. His best Saucon moment has been winning states with the wrestling team. His Homecoming escorts will be Alan and Lisa Pfizenmayer.

Sophie Babashak

Sophie Babashak has participated in volleyball, basketball, lacrosse, MiniTHON, National Honor Society, FBLA and Paranormal Club. Her future plans include attending college, traveling, eventually becoming president of the United States, owning five or six cats and a Doberman Pinscher and possibly having a daughter. Her best Saucon moments have been getting on the roof of the school with Hannah Robertson, taking unnecessary laps around the hallways and meeting four best friends for life.

Kieran Walsh

Kieran Walsh has participated in soccer, basketball, lacrosse, SGA, MiniTHON and FBLA. He has also served as class president. His future plans include attending college, joining a fraternity, having a profession in the medical field, marrying the love of his life and having a nice house with two kids. His best Saucon moments have been hanging out with the boys and meeting his best friend group. His Homecoming escorts will be Krista and Ryleigh Walsh.

Congratulations to all 14 members of Saucon Valley High School’s 2022 Homecoming Court! For our profiles of Ava Dyer, Liam Buck, Allison Cort and Travis Riefenstahl, click here. For our profiles of Kasey Royse, Kyle Laub, Sophie Engelhardt, Matthew Corcoran, Hannah Robertson and Liam Scrivanich, click here.