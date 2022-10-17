2022 Coopersburg Halloween Parade Delights Downtown Crowd: PHOTOS

Est. Read Time: 9 mins

It just wouldn’t be Halloween in the Southern Lehigh area without the Coopersburg Halloween Parade. Thousands of local residents came out to demonstrate that Sunday.

The weather also cooperated, with sunny skies and highs in the low 60s.

Highlights from the parade included floats, marching bands, local organizations, first responders and lots of candy being thrown to those who gathered along Main Street to watch the spectacle.

The next local Halloween Parade on the calendar is Hellertown’s, which will be held this Sunday, Oct. 23 at 2 p.m.

Trick-or-Treat in Coopersburg will be held Friday, Oct. 28 from 6 to 8 p.m.

For other upcoming event dates in Coopersburg, click here.

Photos by Chris Christian