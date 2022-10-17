Homecoming 2022: Saucon Valley Community Pep Rally (PHOTOS)

Est. Read Time: 6 mins

Credit: Chris Christian

The Saucon Valley community gathered on a wet and blustery evening Thursday to celebrate Homecoming and cheer on the Panther football team to what proved to be a thrilling victory over the Blue Mountain Eagles Friday night.

The high school’s annual Community Pep Rally–which due to the inclement weather was moved from the stadium to the shelter of the high school gym–was also an opportunity to celebrate the accomplishments of Saucon Valley senior athletes participating in fall sports as well as senior band members.

A highlight of the event was the crowning of this year’s Homecoming King, Liam Buck, who was chosen from among seven male members of this year’s Homecoming Court. The other members of the court included Travis Riefenstahl, Ty Pfizenmayer, Kieran Walsh, Kyle Laub, Liam Scrivanich, Matthew Corcoran, Peyton Markle, Kasey Royse, Sophie Babashak, Sophie Engelhardt, Hannah Robertson, Ava Dyer and Allison Cort.

Another highlight of the pep rally was the choreographed dance performed annually by the members of the football team and cheerleaders.

The annual Homecoming bonfire was postponed due to the wet conditions outside.

Photos by Chris Christian