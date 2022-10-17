Homecoming 2022: Saucon Valley Community Pep Rally (PHOTOS)

Est. Read Time: 6 mins
Credit: Chris Christian
Liam Buck was crowned 2022 Homecoming King at Thursday’s Community Pep Rally at Saucon Valley High School. Approaching him with his royal sash is Saucon Valley Athletic Director Bob Frey.
The Saucon Valley community gathered on a wet and blustery evening Thursday to celebrate Homecoming and cheer on the Panther football team to what proved to be a thrilling victory over the Blue Mountain Eagles Friday night.
The high school’s annual Community Pep Rally–which due to the inclement weather was moved from the stadium to the shelter of the high school gym–was also an opportunity to celebrate the accomplishments of Saucon Valley senior athletes participating in fall sports as well as senior band members.
A highlight of the event was the crowning of this year’s Homecoming King, Liam Buck, who was chosen from among seven male members of this year’s Homecoming Court. The other members of the court included Travis Riefenstahl, Ty Pfizenmayer, Kieran Walsh, Kyle Laub, Liam Scrivanich, Matthew Corcoran, Peyton Markle, Kasey Royse, Sophie Babashak, Sophie Engelhardt, Hannah Robertson, Ava Dyer and Allison Cort.
Another highlight of the pep rally was the choreographed dance performed annually by the members of the football team and cheerleaders.
The annual Homecoming bonfire was postponed due to the wet conditions outside.
Photos by Chris Christian
Homecoming Court member Kyle Laub is escorted by Paul and Denise Laub at the pep rally.
Homecoming Court member Kieran Walsh is escorted by Ryleigh and Krista Walsh at the pep rally.
Homecoming Court member Kasey Royse is escorted by Eric and Teather Royse at the pep rally.
Homecoming Court member Matt Corcoran is escorted by Larry and Kris Corcoran at the pep rally.
Homecoming Court member Allison Cort is escorted by Maryann and Brian Cort at the pep rally.
Homecoming Court member Sophie Babashak is escorted by Liz Babashak at the pep rally.
Homecoming Court member Liam Buck is escorted by Molly and Joe Buck at the pep rally.
Homecoming Court member Liam Scrivanich is escorted by his parents at the pep rally.
Homecoming Court member Travis Riefenstahl is escorted by Jill and Keith Riefenstahl at the pep rally.
Homecoming Court member Ty Pfizenmayer is escorted by Lisa and Alan Pfizenmayer at the pep rally.
Homecoming Court member Ava Dyer is escorted by her parents at the pep rally.
Homecoming Court member Hannah Robertson is escorted by her parents at the pep rally.
Homecoming Court member Sophie Engelhardt is escorted by her parents at the pep rally.
Homecoming King Liam Buck poses for a photo with the female members of this year’s Homecoming Court, from left, Hannah Robertson, Sophie Babashak, Peyton Markle, Sophie Engelhardt, Ava Dyer, Allison Cort and Kasey Royse.
Saucon Valley High School Principal Walter Pawlowski demonstrates the wearing of the King’s crown.
Saucon Valley Athletic Director draws the name of this year’s Homecoming King from an envelope as high school Principal Walter Pawlowski looks on.
From left, Saucon Valley 2022 Homecoming Court members Sophie Engelhardt, Peyton Markle, Kyle Laub, Hannah Robertson, Kasey Royse, Matt Corcoran, Liam Buck, Allison Cort, Liam Scrivanich, Sophie Babashak and Kieran Walsh pose for photos at the pep rally.