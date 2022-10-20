Police Say First Responder’s Truck Was Struck By Motorcyclist

Est. Read Time: < 1 min

Credit: Tom Sofield

Pennsylvania State Police at Dublin announced last week that they are investigating a crash in which a motorcyclist who was allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol allegedly struck a first responder’s vehicle that was parked at an upper Bucks County accident scene.

Police said the earlier crash involved injuries and entrapment and occurred shortly before 8 p.m. Sept. 15 at the intersection of routes 212 and 412 just outside of Springtown in Springfield Township.

“The roadway was completely blocked by the vehicles involved in the crash and emergency vehicles,” troopers said in a news release about their investigation.

That was when police said the motorcyclist–who was identified in the release only as a 29-year-old man from Bethlehem–allegedly struck the rear of a 2017 Ford F150 XLT owned by a 37-year-old man from Springtown who was at the scene of the earlier crash as part of the accident response.

The news release did not say if charges of DUI had been or could be filed against the motorcyclist, or whether he sustained any injuries in the crash.