When is Trick-or-Treat Night in Hellertown and Lower Saucon?

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

If you’re a fan of Halloween candy, you’re likely looking forward to Trick-or-Treat night.

In the Lehigh Valley, the date when Trick-or-Treat is held varies by locale, with some municipalities holding it on Friday evenings and others scheduling it for Halloween night, regardless of what day of the week that falls on. (This year, Oct. 31 is a Monday.)

Several years ago–after making numerous changes to the date and time in an effort to satisfy residents–Hellertown officials conducted a survey to determine when residents prefer Trick-or-Treat be held, with a stipulation that the majority opinion would rule.

In 2019, the majority of the survey’s respondents voted for the annual candy-palooza to be held on Oct. 31, which has since been the date that officials have selected each year.

Trick-or-Treat in Hellertown and Lower Saucon

Along with Hellertown borough, Trick-or-Treat in Lower Saucon Township is also being held on Monday, Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m.

There is no rain date for Trick-or-Treat in Saucon Valley this year, although some of the communities listed below have announced rain dates for their Trick-or-Treat nights.

Residents who are planning to hand out candy are advised to turn porch or other exterior lights on as a way of indicating to Trick-or-Treaters that they are are participating.

In Hellertown, Trick-or-Treaters can also stop by the borough’s historic one-room jail on an alley (Laubach Street) behind the 600 block of Main Street for a treat. Costumed volunteers from the Hellertown Historical Society will be on hand to talk about the restored 1872 jail’s significance in the community, which was incorporated in 1872.

OTHER AREA TRICK-OR-TREAT DATES AND TIMES ARE AS FOLLOWS:

Upper Saucon Township: Friday, Oct. 28, 6 to 8 p.m.

Coopersburg borough: Friday, Oct. 28, 6 to 8 p.m. (rain date TBD per borough website)

Lower Milford Township: Friday, Oct. 28, 6 to 8 p.m.

City of Bethlehem: Friday, Oct. 28, 6 to 8 p.m.

Fountain Hill borough: Friday, Oct. 28, 6 to 8 p.m.

Salisbury Township: Monday, Oct. 31, 6 to 8 p.m.

City of Allentown: Friday, Oct. 28, 6 to 8 p.m.

Bethlehem Township: Friday, Oct. 28, 6 to 8 p.m.

Freemansburg borough: Friday, Oct. 28, 6 to 8 p.m.

Williams Township: Monday, Oct. 31, 6 to 8 p.m.

Springfield Township (Bucks County): Monday, Oct. 31, 6 to 8 p.m.

Richland Township (Bucks County): Monday, Oct. 31, 6 to 8 p.m.

Quakertown borough: Monday, Oct. 31, 6 to 9 p.m.

In some communities, churches and other organizations are also sponsoring “Trunk-or-Treat” events. Below is information about one such event that is planned in this area. Others may be found by searching for local Trunk-or-Treat events online.