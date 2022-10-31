Report: Crash Involving Motorcycle Leaves 1 Dead in Lower Saucon

Est. Read Time: < 1 min

A motorcyclist was reportedly involved in a fatal crash Sunday evening on Rt. 378 near the Saucon Valley Square shopping center in Lower Saucon Township.

Channel 69 News reported that the accident happened around 10 p.m. Sunday and that the Northampton County Coroner’s office had yet to identify the victim.

The news station reported that as of early Monday morning Rt. 378 was closed between Seidersville and Black River Roads, which are the intersecting roads with traffic lights on either side of the shopping center.

The crash remains under investigation.

Note: This is a developing local news story. It may change as more information becomes available.